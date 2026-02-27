VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Zoya, from the Tata Group, returns with its Autograph Collection, My Embrace -- an iconic expression of embracing yourself. Over the years, My Embrace has been the most loved collection for being rooted in the joy of being comfortable in your own skin. Because Zoya understands that being herself is when she feels most alive.

At the heart of My Embrace lies a meaningful expression of being yourself. Sculpted as an intimate, everyday meaningful, it is a celebration of being -- effortless, elevated, enduring. It's like a personal ritual.

The return of My Embrace finds its muse in the Atelier's ambassador, Sonam Kapoor. In this nurturing chapter of her life, the collection mirrors her rhythm -- radiant, assured, and comfortable in her own skin. In its new expression Zoya celebrates different phases of embrace from leaning in to be in the present moment to holding on to something one loves to do, and gently letting go to embrace.

"I've loved the Autograph My Embrace collection from the very beginning," says brand ambassador and style icon, Sonam Kapoor . "I wear it on repeat -- I stack it, style it, live in it. It feels intimate, comforting, and is a beautiful reminder of being me."

From emotion emerges form. From meaning, innovation.

My Embrace is one of Zoya's most distinctive design innovations -- trademarked and meticulously engineered. At the heart of each design, is the self hug. An expression that's interpreted in different creations. The iconic bangle features a singular pear-shaped diamond, held in a fluid, continuous silhouette. Crafted in rose gold, yellow gold, and diamond combinations, the form is crafted for comfort -- flat at the base, seamless in movement, precise in finish. A marvel of modern jewellery engineering, where simple precision is shaped into significant feeling.

As the Autograph Collection evolves, the embrace now extends beyond the bangle. Hoop earrings. Pendants. Rings. New bangle expressions. Each piece carries the joy of embracing herself and versatility -- designed to be worn singularly or layered, styled intuitively, and cherished every day.

For us, being iconic begins with meaning," says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya. "Women today spend much of their lives constantly doing. My Embrace gently draws her back to being -- to those rare moments where she feels complete, without effort or expectation. It holds the deep comfort of being oneself. There is no other bangle in the world that carries such powerful meaning -- a gentle, enduring reminder for her to simply be who she is, every single day."

