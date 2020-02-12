Cabinet Approves MoU Between India and Iceland in Fisheries

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Iceland in the field of fisheries. The MoU was signed on September 10 last year.An official release said that the salient features of the MoU include the creation of facilities for exchange of scientists and technical experts and their proper placement, especially in areas of estimating "total allowable catches in offshore and deep-sea areas".The release said that the MoU will enhance consultation and cooperation on fisheries including consultation on bilateral issues. (ANI)

