Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): A film based on the life and journey of the famous rock band Bon Jovi is now in the works. Universal Pictures has won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the band known for global hits like "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name," and "It's My Life."

According to reports, writer Cody Brotter, who also wrote the upcoming thriller Killing Satoshi starring Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck, will pen the screenplay for the project. A director for the film has not been announced yet. The casting for the actors who will play the band members has also not been revealed.

Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 and quickly became one of the most popular rock bands in the world. The band's founding members include singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, and drummer Tico Torres, who are still part of the group today. Guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013, and bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994 and passed away in 2022, were also key members in the early years.

Over the years, Bon Jovi has earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame for their impact on music. It is not yet clear which part of the band's story the upcoming film will focus on. The movie could explore a key moment from their journey or tell a wider story about the band's rise to fame.

Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports will produce the film. Universal's director of production development, Jacqueline Garell, will oversee the project for the studio.

Music biopics have done well at the box office in recent years. Films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and Bob Marley: One Love have found strong success with audiences. At the same time, some projects inspired by musicians have not performed as expected. Universal is also preparing to release another music-based film titled Michael, based on Michael Jackson, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres in April. (ANI)

