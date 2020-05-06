Can't Allow Movement on Haryana Borders, No Pressure Tactic Will Work: Vij

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been receiving requests everyday from people wanting to cross the state border with Delhi but he will not give in to any pressure.

It will not work with me, he said, adding that the issue was linked to people's safety.

He said Haryana has sealed its border with Delhi as a spike in coronavirus cases has been witnessed in the past a few days in the state, with most cases being reported from districts adjoining the national capital.

“Ever since we sealed these borders, I have to deal with many kind of pressures, which people try to put on me. But I am willing to take any kind of pressure because I have to keep people of my state safe,” Vij told reporters.

A few days ago, Vij had issued orders to stop daily movement of people on inter-state borders, especially the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

Vij said during the past few days he has been getting phone calls daily as some people try to use their influence after which pressure is put on him to allow certain individuals or some people from a particular department cross the border.

Asked what kind of pressure he faces, Vij replied, “There are different kinds of pressure; I get phone calls saying you let this person go; you allow so and so person; you let this department people cross the border. There are 100 hotspots in Delhi and if we continue with the daily movement of people from there, then Haryana too will go the Delhi way.”

“It is good when people say that we should fight COVID together. But when Haryana is okay and our situation is better, only then we can help others, including Delhi and other states,” he said in reply to a question.

“We have also sealed borders Punjab, Himachal, UP and Rajasthan. This is our right, we have to protect our people,” he said.

