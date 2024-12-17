After a turbulent period in their relationship, Cardi B, who has been estranged from her husband Offset amid their ongoing divorce, recently opened up about their current situation. During an interview, Cardi shared that the couple has been enjoying a period of peace following months of drama. Cardi B Shares Exciting Update on Her Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, Reveals ‘The Album Is Nearing Completion As the Cover Has Already Been Shot’.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," Cardi B said, adding, "We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting," as per E! News.

The Grammy-winning artist went on to express that, despite their challenges, she has been "really happy" recently.

Cardi also reflected on the difficulties the couple has faced over the past few months. She admitted, "For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness. But this week it's been, like, eight days that it's been no drama, it's no bulls--t, it's getting to a point [where] everybody's moving on healthy," as per E! News.

This interview comes after the 32-year-old rapper, made an appearance at Offset's birthday party in Miami on December 14, signalling a shift in their relationship dynamics.

The couple, who share three children--Kulture (6), Wave (3), and a 3-month-old baby girl--have experienced their fair share of ups and downs.

The couple's relationship has been marked by a series of breakups and reconciliations, including their first divorce filing in 2020, which was later followed by their reunion.