Celebration in Uttarkhand Assembly over Naming Gairsain Summer Capital

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday lit candles in the Assembly premises to celebrate the renaming of Gairsain in Chamoli district as the state's "summer capital.Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and other BJP MLAs too participated in the celebration.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday named Gairsain in Chamoli district as the state "summer capital".Speaking in the state Assembly, Rawat said, "Gairsain in Chamoli district will be the summer capital of the state."It was a long-pending demand of the people in the hilly district to have the state's summer capital in Gairsain.The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during the budget session of the state Assembly. (ANI)

