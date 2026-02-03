PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Brandman Retail Limited is a fast-growing retail and distribution platform for premium international brands in India, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 86.09 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 48,91,200 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of₹ 167 - ₹ 176 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not More Than 50.00% Of Net Issue* Non-Institutional Investors Not More Than 15.00% Of Net Issue* Retail Individual Investors - Not More Than 35.00% Of Net Issue* Market Maker - 2,44,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding Capital Expenditure for expansion of New Retail Network by launching 15 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), Working Capital Requirements for New EBOs and MBOs, Working Capital Requirements for Existing EBOs and MBOs and General Corporate Expenses. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, Feb 03, 2026. The issue will open on Wednesday, Feb 04, 2026 and will close on Friday, Feb 06, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Arun Malhotra, Promoter, Managing Director & Chairman of Brandman Retail Limited expressed, "The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks an important milestone in the growth journey of Brandman Retail Limited. Over the years, the Company has built a presence in the organised retail segment through a diversified portfolio of international footwear and apparel brands and a multi-channel operating model.

The proceeds from the Fresh Issue will support expansion of the retail network, refurbishment of existing outlets, and strengthening of working capital to enhance operational efficiency and execution across channels."

Mr. Sumeet Harlalka, Whole-Time Director of Gretex Corporate Services Limited said, "Retail-focused company supported by strong fundamentals, a diversified sales channel mix, and an established presence in the organised footwear and apparel segment. The Company has demonstrated consistent growth in operations, backed by its relationships with international brands and its expanding retail footprint across key markets. Its business model combines physical retail, distribution, and digital channels, which provides operating flexibility and scale.

The proposed utilisation of Issue proceeds for store expansion, outlet renovation, and working capital requirements positions the Company to benefit from ongoing sector tailwinds in organised retail."

