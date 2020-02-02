Celtics Beat 76ers to Avoid Season Sweep

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (AFP) Jaylen Brown scored 32 points as the Boston Celtics won their sixth game in the last seven with a 116-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum tallied 25 points, Marcus Smart had 16 points, and Brad Wanamaker chipped in 15 as the Celtics avoided a season sweep by Philadelphia. Boston played without injured leading scorer Kemba Walker, who has a sore left knee.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 23 points, and Joel Embiid was held to 11 on a dismal one-of-11 shooting.

Philadelphia was done in by poor shooting. They attempted 33 shots from three-point range but made just seven.

The 76ers had beaten the Celtics in their first three meetings this season, including December 12 at the Boston Garden.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard scored at least 30 points for the ninth straight contest as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-106.

Leonard, who also had six rebounds, needed just 24 minutes of playing time to score 31 points.

Paul George, playing in his second contest after missing nine games because of a left hamstring strain, had 21 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.

Lou Williams added 17 points, Montrezl Harrell contributed 16 points and six rebounds, and Patrick Beverley finished with 12 points and five rebounds in the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost their 11th straight game.

Andrew Wiggins, limited with foul trouble in the first half, had only 13 points on four-of-11 shooting.

Josh Okogie had 13 points, while Robert Covington chipped in 12 points. Shabazz Napier had 11 points.

Also, Draymond Green equaled his career best with 16 assists as the Golden State Warriors surprised the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-112.

Green dished out a half dozen assists during a 44 point scoring blitz by the Warriors, who shot 10-for-16 on three-pointers in their third-quarter surge.

The Warriors started the quarter with a slim two-point halftime lead and ended it with a commanding 105-78 margin.

In Washington, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Irving -- who will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the damage -- became tangled with Bradley Beal in a tussle for the ball before Beal fell awkwardly on the outside of his right leg.

Irving finished with 11 points, his lowest mark in a game this season, as the Wizards rallied for the win. AFP

