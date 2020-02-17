Central Asia Becoming Increasingly Visible on World Map: Kazakhstan President at Munich Conference

World. (File Image)

Munich [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly visible on the world map due to the presence of vast natural resources and its strategic geographical presence between China and Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said, according to the state media."As far as we are talking about Kazakhstan which is the 9th largest territory in the world and which is being located between both China and Russia, for us, I think it's beneficial because we're taking a lot of benefits from having close cooperation with both countries," the Kazakh President said while addressing the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, state-run Kazinform reported."Also, Kazakhstan is a very important part of Central Asia. It's a huge territory that has been blessed by vast natural resources. I think that Central Asia is becoming increasingly visible or even conspicuous on the map. From my point of view, Central Asia will be increasingly important in terms of geopolitics," Tokayev added.Tokayev was joined by his Afghan counterpart President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at the panel discussion themed Geography Matters: An Update on Central Asia.The dignitary further emphasised on the development of innovations and digital economy in Kazakhstan and also vowed to do his best in order to attract the smartest people from abroad to come over to the country to help in enhancing the quality of economic growth."We need a new breakthrough, a new program, a new cause that would give additional impetus to the economic development in Kazakhstan," he stressed.Tokayev also expressed concern over the menace of terrorism and a global effort that would contribute in fighting it.Tokayev paid a two-day visit to Germany to attend the conference and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government as well as German businessmen on the margins of its sidelines. (ANI)

