Chandrababu Naidu Alleges AP Govt of Filing 'false Cases' Against Opposition Leaders, Victims of Gas Tragedy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government of filing 'false cases' against the Opposition leaders and victims of gas tragedy.This remark came during a conference, chaired by Naidu with all the party people's representatives and constituency in-charges."The TDP chief termed it as inhuman on the part of the government to file a false case against a mother whose only offence was her emotional appeal for the return of her daughter who perished in the toxic fumes," TDP said in a statement referring to the incident of Vizag gas leak.Naidu demanded an immediate withdrawal of the 'false case'.The statement said the poor people were expecting relief in view of their loss of work opportunities and daily earnings, they were being placed under increased burdens."The Government should have focused on saving people from coronavirus lockdown rather than hiking current charges manifold," it added.Naidu asserted that unable to solve people's problems, the YSRCP leaders were resorting to irrational counter-allegations against the rival parties only to escape from their accountability.Demanding closure of the polymers factory at Venkatapuram, TDP leaders during the meeting said its land should be developed into a garden park to restore the unpolluted environment there.They further said that complaints were given to the Central team officials on how the official machinery in Guntur district prevented the opposition leaders from making their representation to the team on coronavirus issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)