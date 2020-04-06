Chandrababu Naidu Writes to Jaishankar Seeking Help to Bring Back Body of Andhra Student Who Died in Philippines

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to help bring back the body of an Andhra Pradesh student who died in the Philippines earlier today."I am writing this letter with deep sorrow and a heavy heart. Kondigalla Peddinti Vamsi hailing from Anantapuram town, Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, has passed away in the Philippines," Naidu said in the letter to Jaishankar.According to the letter, Vamsi has gone to the Philippines to pursue medical studies but met with an accident earlier today and lost his life."His family in Anantapuram, listening about his death are completely shattered and are inconsolable. In this connection, I request you to personally and on behalf of the bereaving family bring Vamsi's body at the earliest to perform the last rites by his family," the letter said. (ANI)

