Chawrasia Makes Cut, as Gallacher and Hojgaard Lead in Oman

Muscat, Feb 28 (PTI) SSP Chawrasia suffered a mid-round lapse to score a three-over 75 in the second round, while Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut at the Oman Open here on Friday.

Chawrasia, who dropped two bogeys and a double bogey between sixth and ninth, is now one-under 143 and was the only Indian to make the cut at the event.

Shubhankar (74-74) and Bhullar (74-76) had a two-day total of two-over 148 and four-over 150 respectively to miss the cut, which fell at even par.

Stephen Gallacher (68-67), the 45-year-old, who ended a five-year-long drought by winning the 2019 Hero Indian Open, and 18-year-old Rasmus Højgaard (67-68) shared the lead at nine-under at the end of the second day two of the 2020 Oman Open.

Finn Kalle Samooja (71-65) fired an eventful 65 to sit at eight-under with Nicolas Colsaerts (69-67), two shots clear of English pair Richard McEvoy (70-68), Robert Rock (73-65), Joost Luiten (69-69) and Brandon Stone (67-71) and Guido Migliozzi were tied fifth at six-under.

Danish Højgaard became the third youngest winner in European Tour history when he won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open earlier this season.

Scot Gallacher, whose son and caddie Jack was born nine days before Højgaard, has four European Tour wins and he went one better with a 67 to share the summit at Al Mouj Golf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)