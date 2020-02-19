Chelsea Bans Manchester United's Supporters over Alleged Homophobic Slurs

London [UK], Feb 19 (ANI): England football club Chelsea on Wednesday banned few Manchester United's supporters over allegedly hurling homophobic slurs during their Premier League clash.Chelsea and Manchester United took on each other on Monday and the latter came out triumphant after winning 2-0.A number of supporters were not allowed to enter the stadium as they were found guilty of breaching the code of conduct. While some, were ejected during the match."At last night's match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants. A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game," Chelsea FC said in an official statement."This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action," the statement added.During the match, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored for Manchester United to take them to the seventh spot in the Premier League standings. (ANI)

