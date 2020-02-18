Chelsea Need to Improve for Upcoming Tough Games, Says Kovacic

London [UK], Feb 18 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Premier League, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic said that the team is still young and need to improve for the upcoming tough games."We are still a very young team and we need to improve a lot. Now we will see if we are a great team because we have some tough matches to fight for the fourth position and we need to show ourselves," the club's official website quoted Kovacic as saying.The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday (local time) at Stamford Bridge. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored for Manchester United in the game.Kovacic said that the side committed silly mistakes in the match and that why the team suffered a defeat."We don't have the three points and that's the most important thing. It was a good game from us, we played well, like we have for more or less the whole season, but we made some silly mistakes and we lost the points," he saidThe 25-year-old Kovacic said that Chelsea played well in the match and created opportunities but failed to capitalize on that chances."We played well in the beginning but it's always the same against United - we play good, we create chances, we don't score and then they score from one opportunity," he addedThe Blues are on the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 41 points. Chelsea will next take on Tottenham on February 22 in Premier League. (ANI)

