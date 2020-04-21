Chhattisgarh Govt to Procure Mahua Flowers at Rs 30 Per Kg

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Monday announced to procure Mahua flowers for Rs 30 per kg instead of Rs 17 per kg as earlier. "Earlier mahua flowers was being procured at Rs 17 perkg, but in larger interest of forest produce collectors, the procurement rate of mahua flowers has been increased to Rs 30/kg. If any trader is procuring minor forest produce at the rate higher than MSP, the minor forest produce collectors are free to sell it to such traders. In this way, collectors are free to sell the minor forest produce collected by them at higher price," said State Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar via video conference. In order to provide employment in forest regions of the state, preparations for tendupatta collection have been done and nearly Rs 650 crore will be distributed as wages to around 13 lakh families engaged in tendupatta collection in the state.Akbar said that with the help of 7887 joint forest management committees in forest areas of the state under Suraaji Gaon Yojana, cowsheds are being constructed in 324 villages under Avarti Charai Yojana, which has provided employment to more than eight thousand villagers.Likewise, water-conservation and augmentation works have also been started to provide irrigation facility in forest areas and to improve fertility of the land."For the treatment of water bodies such as rivers and rivulets, 1142 stop dams, check dams etc structures have been constructed, through which nearly 8 thousand people were provided employment. Rs 160 crore is being spent on these works," he said.He informed that under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act (CAMPA) funds, geotagging of construction works is being done and recruitment of 59 forest range officers and 300 guards is in process to ensure forest security.The state government has sought permission from the Centre regarding expenditure worth Rs 300 crore from CAMPA funds for prevention of COVID-19. "After Centre's approval, the amount will be utilized for screening, PPE kits, quarantine and isolation etc facilities in forest region," he said. Speaking further about forest produce, he said: "23 minor forest produces are being procured at the minimum support price. A target to plant nearly 7 crore saplings during rainy season has been set. This will provide employment to 13,120 people in preparation of saplings.""Various economic activities are being conducted to improve income of forest dwellers with the help of forest committees. 9300 people have been engaged in mushroom farming, poultry farming, pond deepening, vermi compost fertilizer production, tree-guard, soap and pickle production etc. Similarly, members of forest committees and women self-help groups are manufacturing more than 50 lakh masks. 6700 people have been provided employment under fire security works in forests. For drinking water facility in forest regions, 4133 people have been employed for bore digging work," he said.The state has given permission to operate dhabas on highways and also the garages for repairing of goods transport trucks.He said that validity of vehicle fitness, permit, driving licenses, registration and other documents has been extended till June 30, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)