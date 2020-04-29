China to Hold Its Annual Parliament Session from May 22 Which was Delayed by COVID-19 Pandemic

National People's Congress. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Beijing, April 29: China will hold its annual parliament session from May 22, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The third session of the 13th National People's Congress, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now open in Beijing on May 22, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Donald Trump Warns China that US May Seek Damages Caused Due to COVID-19 as the Pandemic Began in Chinese City of Wuhan.

The decision was made at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee, it said.

