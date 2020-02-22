Chris Gayle Now Has a 'special Ring' Made After Him!

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle now has a special ring just for him and it has been titled as 'Ring of the Universe Boss'.Gayle, commonly known as the 'Universe Boss' shared the pictures of the ring on Instagram and captioned the post as: "#RingOfTheUniverseBoss Absolutely love it. Thanks, @mcleanandcojewellers. Check them out for further details! Own one".The ring has Gayle's best Test match 333 printed on it and in the front, the batsman's trademark celebration style has also been used with his initials 'CG'.Gayle last played in an international match in August 2019 against India and scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.Gayle is West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches.He made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket.Gayle would next be seen in action in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab. The side would take on Delhi Capitals in their first match on March 30. (ANI)

