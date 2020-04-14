Churu Police's Online Idea Keep People Busy During Lockdown

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Churu Police is organising an online competition for all district residents to keep them busy while they are at home during the lockdown.Participants can record their videos while acting, dancing, singing, playing an instrument, orating poetry, doing stand up comedy, or cooking. The video time should range between 30 seconds and 4 minutes.Participants can also send images or PDFs of their original in-home photography, painting, rangoli art, poetry, essay, story, or of a song written by them.The last date for entries is April 15, and the result will be announced on April 30. The selected entries will be will shared on social media handles of the Churu Police.Participants can submit their entries by either sharing the same on their social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and using hashtags #ChuruPoliceLockdownContest #ChuruFightsCorona. The entry link must be submitted through WhatsApp or Telegram at +91-91163-12944.The entries can also be emailed to filmsthan@gmail.com with name, age, address and contest category details. (ANI)

