Civil Services Officers' Institute Contributes Rs 25 Lakh to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Civil Services Officers' Institute has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the PM CARES Fund for providing relief to those affected by coronavirus, the Personnel Ministry said on Saturday.

The CSOI, a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, is mandated to promote the welfare of the civil services officers and to bring them together in order to secure complete integration of the services.

India is currently fighting a war against coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

"Our determined fight is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all of us stand strong and united behind him.

"The Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), under the guidance of Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary-cum-Chairman CSOI, has made a humble contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister Cares relief fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the pandemic," it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,902 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)