Pakistan made a major selection call ahead of their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday, opting to drop former captain and star batter Babar Azam. The decision to exclude the 31-year-old from the playing XI in Pallekele stems from a combination of his prolonged struggles with the bat and the team's desperate need for a massive victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. 'Qualification Chances Increased', Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Drop Ace Batter in Must-Win PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Why Babar Azam is Not Playing PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The primary factor behind Azam's omission is his underwhelming strike rate throughout the tournament. In a format that increasingly demands relentless aggression, his methodical approach has drawn significant criticism from pundits, former players, and even teammates.

Azam managed just 91 runs across five innings in the 2026 edition, averaging 22.75 with a strike rate of 112.34. This stands as one of the lowest scoring rates among specialist batters in the competition. His recent knock of 25 from 24 deliveries in a two-wicket defeat to England highlighted his struggles to accelerate the scoring, prompting head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha to rethink their batting order.

Pakistan enters the match against Sri Lanka facing a steep mathematical challenge. To surpass New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR) and secure a semi-final spot from Group 2, they needed to win by approximately 65 runs or chase down their target within 13 overs. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

Achieving such a commanding victory required a high-risk, attacking mindset from the very first ball. The team management concluded that Azam's traditional anchor role did not align with the aggressive template required for this specific fixture. Consequently, the team opted to utilise more dynamic options, such as Khawaja Nafay, who are better suited to scoring boundaries immediately upon arriving at the crease.

The decision to bench a player of his stature underlines a ruthless shift in Pakistan's white-ball strategy, prioritising intent over reputation. Alongside Azam, opener Saim Ayub and seamer Salman Mirza were also omitted from the starting line-up against the tournament co-hosts.

