CLP Flays Detention, 'ill-treatment' of Cong Leaders in K'taka

Bhopal, Mar 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday passed a resolution strongly condemning detention and alleged misbehaviour with senior leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh and other ministers at Bengaluru by the Karnataka police.

The incident took place at the behest of the BJP, the CLP said.

The Congress has claimed some of its rebel MLAs have been kept "captive" by the BJP in a hotel in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the saffron outfit.

Addressing the CLP meeting, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, The entire country has witnessed the ill-treatment meted out to Congress leaders in Bengaluru, especially preventing the partys Rajya Sabha candidate (Singh) from meeting captive MLAs, with more than 500 Karnataka policemen detaining them.

The CLP strongly condemns the ill-treatment meted out to Singh and others," the resolution moved by Legislative Affairs Minister Govind Singh said.

It termed the incident as "undemocratic and immoral".

The meeting took place at the official residence of the chief minister.

Nath reiterated that till the captive Congress MLAs are freed, holding a floor test in the assembly will have no meaning.

Holding a floor test in the assembly in such a situation will be undemocratic", he said.

The chief minister said, My government has full faith in courts and the party will get justice from them. We are united and that is our strength. The conspiracy of the BJP will end soon.

The CLP also passed a resolution thanking the Congress unit in Karnataka for extending all possible help to party leaders from Madhya Pradesh, especially in getting them released from detention.

