`CM's Good Work Wasted Due to Decision to Open Liquor Shops'

Aurangabad, May 6 (PTI) AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday said the "good work" done by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contain coronavirus went down the drain because of the decision to allow liquor shops to reopen.

Long queues were seen earlier this week when liquor shops reopened after more than a month, and in some places there was crowding.

"The good work of CM Thackeray was being appreciated till now but all gone waste now. The decision to open liquor shops was revoked in just two days because people couldn't maintain social distancing," Jaleel tweeted.

"But how much infection was spread in this period, cannot be judged," he said.

