Combating COVID-19: Not Following 'Carrot and Stick' Policy Will Invite Legal Actions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Monday said that those who don't follow new regulations related to novel coronavirus will face legal proceedings under the law."We are studying the situation closely. We have found that the source of infection which is coming into the country is coming from persons, who have a history of foreign travel," he said."All the people who travelled abroad and coming to Odisha are required to register on a portal, which will be launched on Tuesday. They need to provide their contact details. Our only interest is to make him safe and also increase the safety of people of Odisha," Tripathy told reporters."We have invoked a lot of legislations under various Acts. The new regulation requires them to compulsorily register. Either they register from abroad before their arrival or they can give information within 24 hours of staying in Odisha. The health authorities will track them," he said. Tripathy continued: "There are very clear cut provisions in the law under CrPC and IPC's Section 188. Anybody who has not followed the regulations under the Epidemiological Act of 1897 may face charges under the CrPC."Tripathy said that those who have already arrived in the state have been given a 48-hour window to register on the portal. "Rs 15,000 incentive will be given to the people who will successfully complete their quarantine period," he said.After a 33-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus here, Odisha government on Monday announced to adopt a 'carrot and stick' method to track all incoming foreigners.The government has mandated for anyone who comes to Odisha from abroad to get himself or herself registered on toll-free number 104 or the online portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in and announced an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation."This should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. However, advance registration before arrival will be highly preferable. They will be required to be in-home quarantine for 14 days. They will be given an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation," said an official press release."Their location will be tracked during their home isolation and mandated number of calls will be made every day to keep a close watch and give appropriate medical guidance," said the release.The regulation will be in force till April 15 and registrations can be done by the passenger or his relatives or friends."This regulation will be in force till April 15th and may be extended based on the situation. The state government of Odisha appeals to each one travelling from abroad to Odisha to comply with this and be part of the States' efforts in protecting the people of Odisha," added the release.The government has also asked those persons, who have already entered the state on or after March 4, to get themselves registered till March 19."However, to trace and track persons who have already entered the State, (those who have entered the state on or after March 4th) a 48-hours' period from 6 am tomorrow to 19th March 6 am is allowed to register themselves. This will help the State in tracking persons, who are already inside the State, sensitise them about home isolation and keep a watch on their health for effective monitoring of the situation," said the release further."Anyone not complying with the same will be punishable under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code," it said.The 33-year-old man, who returned from Italy to Delhi on March 6 and then reached Bhubaneswar by train, tested positive for the infection.So far, there are 114 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.Coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 6,000 people globally. (ANI)

