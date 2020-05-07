Combating COVID-19: Now 13 Private Labs in Delhi to Conduct RT-PCR Test

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has expanded the list of private laboratories performing real-time RT-PCR COVID-19 test in the national capital from eight to thirteen labs, said the Delhi's Directorate of Health Services on Thursday.Earlier on May 3, the ICMR officials had told ANI that it has crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on Saturday evening, marking a big milestone.The ICMR has always emphasised that the confirmatory test for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is RT-PCR test of the throat and/or nasal swab, which detects virus at an early stage.Recently, Dr GS Toteja, Additional Director General of ICMR, had said that to contain coronavirus infection, RT-PCR tests must be continued vigorously as the principal diagnostic test. (ANI)

