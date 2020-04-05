Combating COVID-19: Punjab Sets Up Transport Control Rooms to Ensure Smooth Movement of Essentials

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a bid to ensure smooth supply of essential items, Punjab government has set up transport facilitation control rooms to maintain uninterrupted movement of supplies and has decided to impose Rs 1.85 lakh penalty against anyone found selling essential goods above the maximum retail price (MRP).While the central transport control room is headed by the State Transport Commission, the facilitation controls rooms in the districts are headed by Secretary and the RTA, said an official spokesperson in a press release.Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, during the Cabinet meeting on Saturday, gave instructions to check the prices of all essential commodities and take strong action against those found hoarding, black marketing and overcharging.Moreover, monitoring is being done for food items like wheat and rice, dal, cooking oil, masala, vegetables, as well as masks, sanitisers, etc.Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, said the Council of Ministers that constant monitoring is being to ascertain the difficulties being faced in the maintenance of supply line, besides collecting data from Excise and Taxation Department and establishing networks with retailers like Reliance Fresh, Walmart, Big Bazar, etc.These control rooms will liaison with various authorities to ensure that these operators don't face any problem. They will also help truckers from Punjab who are facing problems anywhere in India by coordinating with the concerned authorities of those states.The decision comes in the backdrop of 21-day lockdown imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services are still operating. (ANI)

