Combating COVID-19: States/UTs Apprise PM Modi of Efforts to Enforce Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Chief Ministers on Thursday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their efforts being taken to enforce the lockdown in their respective States.According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi was apprised by the States that lockdown was being implemented with social distancing measures and enhanced surveillance, and they have been conducting rigorous contact tracing especially of migrant workers and international passengers."States also informed that they were ensuring that adequate welfare measures for psycho-social support and essential supplies are being ensured in the relief camps. States also reported on their progress regarding dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, ICU beds, quarantine facilities, ventilators, and PPEs," adds the statement.Prime Minister Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of States/UTs through video conference where he urged the States to manage the crisis at the district level and focus on testing, isolation and quarantine facilities.The States were also requested to upgrade the healthcare human resource, conduct online training of frontline workers along with increasing the strength of existing capacity through the involvement of retired health workers from Government and private hospitals, NGOs, NSS, and NSOs.The statement further reads that under the orders of the Supreme Court, States have been directed to take effective measures to fight fake news in order to prevent panic among people. In addition, Guidelines for Dialysis of COVID19 patients were issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is available on the website- www.mohfw.gov.in.A psycho-social toll-free helpline number 08046110007 is also functional for any behavioural health-related query. Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be emailed at technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in.In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no. : +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). A list of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .As of now, 1,965 confirmed cases and 50 deaths have been reported. During the last 24 hours, 328 new confirmed cases and 12 new deaths have been reported. 151 persons have been cured/discharged from the hospitals after recovery. (ANI)

