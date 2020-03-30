Combating COVID-19: WFI Donates Rs 11 Lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday announced to donate Rs 11 lakh to PM-CARES fund on behalf of the federation."President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced to provide an amount of Rs 11,00,000 / - (Rupees eleven lakhs) for the help of people suffering from Coronavirus in PM-CARES fund on behalf of WFI," WFI said in a statement.Singh also announced the contribution of Rs 5 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association while Banaras Wrestling Association president Sanjay Kumar announced a donation of Rs 50,000 to CM's relief fund."Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also announced to provide Rs. 5,00,000 / - (Rupees Five Lakh) to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. On the other hand, Sanjay Kumar, President, Banaras Wrestling Association also announced to help Rs. 50,000 in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the statement added.On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.Several athletes have come forward and have made donations to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

