Cong to Organise Press-conferences, Nukkad Sabhas to Reach Farmers in UP

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Congress is likely to hold press-conferences in every district as part of its Kisan Jan Jagran Abhiyan for addressing the issue of farmers' distress. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi will likely hold a rally in the Basti district on February 23. The Congress leaders will take the feedback from the farmers, for which they would be asked to fill 'Kisan Maang Patra' (charter of demands) incorporating their ordeals and grievances.Congress party has started Kisan Janjagaran Abhiyan to focus on farmer grievances. Forty days will be dedicated to Kisan Janjagaran Abhiyan where close to two crores farmers will be on priority.About 25,000 party workers will contact framers in the villages, more than 12,000 Nukkad Sabhas and 900 press conferences will be organized in the state for the purpose. (ANI)

