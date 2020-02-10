Congress Workers Fry 'Pakoda' to Protest Against Unemployment in WB

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Congress workers fried 'Pakodas' here on Sunday, protesting against the centre and the state government over the issue of unemployment in the country."We are here to raise our voice against the rising unemployment in the country. We are selling Pakodas as a mark of protest. We are raising our voice against the state and central government as they are responsible for the situation," said Sobik Mukherjee, a Congress worker.They were also seen holding banners " Degree hai, job Nahi" (We have Degrees but no jobs)Another poster read: "Highest unemployment in 45 years." Congress party has been continuously targeting the Narendra Modi government on the issue of economic slowdown and unemployment in the country. (ANI)

