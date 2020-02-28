Constitution Doesn't Provide Reservation on the Basis of Religion, Says Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): After Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Constitution doesn't provide for any reservation on the basis of religion."Constitution doesn't provide for any reservation on the basis of religion. PM Modi has given 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section. Economically weaker Muslims and others can be given reservation under this," Fadnavis told reporters here on Friday.Fadnavis's statement comes at the backdrop of Malik's announcement for five percent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions of the state."High Court had given its nod to give five percent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The last government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible," Malik said. (ANI)

