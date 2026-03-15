Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday slammed BJP leader K Annamalai, stating that the latter speaks without understanding the global situation. The remarks follow allegation by Annamalai that the ruling DMK government was inciting public panic regarding fuel supplies amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan accused Annamalai of allegedly politicising the issue of the shortage of LPG in the country.

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"This shows that Annamalai is speaking without understanding the global situation. We are not doing politics; it is Annamalai who is politicising the issue," said Thirumavalavan.

Earlier, Annamalai had accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of spreading panic among the public over fuel supply concerns, asserting that India has significantly diversified its oil supply sources and the situation remains under control.

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Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the DMK leadership was attempting to create unnecessary fear despite assurances from the Union government that supplies remain stable.

"We strongly condemn the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for creating a sense of panic and fear among our public. DMK has chosen to spread fear and panic," Annamalai said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to secure alternative energy routes, Annamalai added, "Two ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz very safely and they are bringing natural gas to our country. India, under the safe hands of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, no petrol price has gone up after the current war that is happening between Iran, Israel and America."

He urged the DMK leadership to cooperate with the Centre rather than create alarm among citizens. "I urge the DMK ministers not to spread panic and fear and to cooperate with the central government to make sure everything goes smoothly going forward," he said. (ANI)

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