Coronavirus Cases in Nepal Reach 57

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Apr 29 (PTI) The coronavirus cases in Nepal have reached 57 after three new patients, who returned from India, tested positive for the COVID-19, a health official said on Wednesday.

The three persons, who returned from a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population.

They have been brought to an isolation ward of Narayani Hospital for treatment.

According to officials in Delhi, as many as 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

So far, coronavirus tests have been conducted on 11,524 people.

Sixteen patients have been cured so far.

Currently, there are 41 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across Nepal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)