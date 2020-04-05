Coronavirus Claims 13 More Lives in Maha; Death Toll 45

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) As many as 13 COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the number of such victims in the state to 45, a health department official said.

Of these 13 deceased, 11 had no international travel history, he said.

"But all of them were suffering either from diabetes, hypertension or some other pre-existing illness," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)