Coronavirus: Gautam Buddh Nagar Farmer Donates Rs 1.51 Lakh to UP CM's Relief Fund

Noida (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A farmer from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday donated Rs 1.51 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's relief fund as his contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Balbhadra Pradhan, in his late 60s, hails from Ranhera village in the district's Jewar area. He handed over a cheque of Rs 1,51,000 to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguli at her office, a police spokesperson said.

On Monday, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The chief minister was on a visit to review the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with 38 cases – highest in any district in the state.

The contribution was made on behalf of all employees of Noida Authority to fight the pandemic, Maheshwari had said in a tweet.

The district administration has sought financial support from those willing to help it in the fight against coronavirus, which has been declared an epidemic by the state government.

Those willing to contribute can donate any amount of their choice in the name of the district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar to account number 30049902873 of State Bank of India with IFSC code SBIN0005106 or send a demand draft or cheque also, according to officials.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,397 and the death toll rose to 35 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 101 cases so far, it said.

