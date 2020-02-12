Coronavirus Has Impacted Tourism in Vietnam, Says Envoy

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Vietnam's Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau on Wednesday said that the novel coronavirus has impacted the tourism sector in his country.Speaking about the effect of the deadly virus that traces its origins in the seafood market of Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei, Chau told ANI, "It has impacted business, especially the tourism. Every fourth visitor who comes to Vietnam is from China. The impact inflicted on tourism is also suffering from shortages of supply as many Chinese factories are part of the global supply chain."Coronavirus has claimed over 1,000 lives in mainland China. The novel coronavirus, named Covid-19 by the WHO, was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has since spread to more than 25 countries.Further focusing on the countermeasures undertaken by Vietnam to fight the epidemic, Chau highlighted that his country has conducted the number of inter-agency meetings in order to identify the measures and steps in order to quarantine the epidemic.For the time, Vietnam has been able to cure six cases out of the total 15 cases who were had tested positive for the virus."We hope that a vaccine to fight against the virus will soon be developed," he added.The World Health Organisation declared the nCoV epidemic in China as a global health emergency of international concern. (ANI)

