Coronavirus: Kiwis Ditch Handshakes; Celebrate Aussie Dismissals with Fist, Elbow Bumps

Sydney [Australia], Mar 13 (ANI): As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) amidst coronavirus outbreak, Kiwi players were seen celebrating the dismissals of Australian batsmen through fists and elbow bumps.The side has clearly ditched the handshakes, taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19.Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted a small clip in which the Kiwi side was seen celebrating Mitchell Marsh's dismissal."Elbows and fist bumps as New Zealand get the wicket of Marsh," cricket.com.au tweeted.Before the series against New Zealand, Australia coach Justin Langer had said that the side would not let go off the handshake tradition as there are plenty of hand sanitizers around."We'll keep shaking hands. I reckon there's plenty of hand sanitizer in the Australian kits. I'm sure we'll just keep shaking hands and move on from that," cricket.com.au had quoted Langer as saying.In the match between Australia and New Zealand, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts Australia got off to a steady start as both openers David Warner and Aaron Finch went past the half-century mark.Before the start of the match, Australia was given a blow as Kane Richardson pulled out of the match. The pacer has been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after reporting a sore throat.His results are still awaited.Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodNew Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.Australia was recently white-washed by South Africa in the three-match ODI series, while New Zealand white-washed India in the 50-over format. (ANI)

