Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of the patients to 8,590 so far, a Health department official said.

With 27 more fatalities, the overall COVID-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.

The number of the people recovered from the coronavirus infection now stands at 1,282.

