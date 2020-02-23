Coronavirus Outbreak: China Hopes India Will Resume Normal Bilateral Trade Soon

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): China on Sunday hoped India would review the situation arising out of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in "an objective and rational manner and resume "normal personnel exchanges and trade" between the two countries as soon as possible."WHO has repeatedly not recommended even opposed any travel and trade restrictions, which should be followed by all parties. It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle China's much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible," said Chinese embassy in India spokesperson Ji Rong in a statement.The statement comes after Chinese medical institutions, charity organisations and local authorities complained that New Delhi has prohibited the export of medical products "most needed in the prevention of the epidemic in China."Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,300 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India.The statement comes after informed sources had told ANI that Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan.The Chinese embassy in India had refuted the reports, saying, "We are carefully assessing the ground situation, as prevention work requires. Competent departments of the two countries are keeping communication and coordination in this regard. There is no such thing as China deliberately delaying granting flight permission." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)