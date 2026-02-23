Cape Town [South Africa], February 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the fixtures for the Proteas men's senior team for the 2026-27 home season, which promises a packed schedule featuring multi-format series against top international sides.

South Africa, continuing their defence of the ICC World Test Championship title, will be in action in a packed schedule at home where they are set to host Australia, Bangladesh and England, according to the ICC website.

Also Read | Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

South Africa's 2026/27 season is set to start with a multi-format series against Australia, starting with a three-match ODI series from September 24 to 30, followed by a three-match Test series between the two sides that contested the last World Test Championship final. South Africa secured the title in June with a five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.

In November, Bangladesh will tour South Africa for an all-format series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, with the opening Test scheduled at the Wanderers Stadium from November 15.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The home season will conclude with a multi-format tour by England, featuring three Tests beginning December 17 and three ODIs.

South Africa men's senior team home schedule for the 2026/27 seasonSouth Africa vs Australia

ODI series

1st ODI - 24 September 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban2nd ODI - 27 September 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg3rd ODI - 30 September 2026, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test series

1st Test - 9-13 October 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban2nd Test - 18-22 October 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha3rd Test - 27-31 October, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Test series

1st Test - 15-19 November 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg2nd Test - 23-27 November 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI Series

1st ODI - 1 December 2026, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London2nd ODI - 4 December 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha3rd ODI - 7 December 2026, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

T20I series

1st T20I - 10 December 2026, Kimberley Oval, Kimberley2nd T20I - 12 December 2026, Willowmoore Park, Benoni3rd T20I - 13 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs England

Test series1st Test - 17-21 December 2026, DP World Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg2nd Test - 26-30 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion3rd Test - 3-7 January 2027, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

ODI series

1st ODI - 10 January 2027, Boland Park, Paarl2nd ODI - 13 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein3rd ODI - 15 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)