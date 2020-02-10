Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO-Led Team of International Experts Leave For China

Deadly Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Geneva, February 10: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that a WHO-led team of international experts has left for China following the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. Tedros said on Twitter late on Sunday that he had "just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the WHO-led 2019-nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward," who is a Canadian epidemiologist and emergencies expert and also a "veteran of past public health emergencies."

The WHO chief did not reveal any more details or the team's schedule, Xinhua reported. Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said earlier that the WHO-coordinated team of global experts will cover clinical management, virology, vaccine, drug development, ecological investigation, animal health, epidemiology, public health and risk communication. Coronavirus Scare in India: Karnataka Govt Observing 172 People for Wuhan Virus Symptoms.

"The team's objective is to learn from Chinese counterparts' experience in dealing with this event so that the world can learn from them," he added.