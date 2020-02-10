Coronavirus Scare in India: Karnataka Govt Observing 172 People for Wuhan Virus Symptoms

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, February 10: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department is observing 172 people across the state for coronavirus symptoms, a health official said on Monday. "We are observing 172 people across the state, including in Bengaluru for coronavirus symptoms," the department's communicable diseases wing Joint Director Prakash Kumar told IANS.

However, no positive coronavirus case has been reported from Karnataka yet as 22 people were added to the monitoring list on Monday. Under home isolation observation, the department is monitoring 168 people across the state. Currently nobody is admitted in hospital for coronavirus symptoms, Kumar confirmed. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Crew Onboard Quarantined Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Send SOS From Japan, Say 'Modi Ji, Please Save Us'.

Five Karnataka districts bordering Kerala - Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru - continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala. Starting January 20 till Monday, 17,316 passengers have undergone thermal screening for coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Of all the people screened at the airport, only three people had a history of visiting coronavirus epicentre Wuhan in China.

According to the state Health and Family Welfare Services department bulletin, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus epidemic affecting 28 countries as an 'International Public Health Emergency'. Of the 111 coronavirus symptomatic samples sent for examination, 106 were marked as eligible for testing even as 102 samples have been declared negative from the state.

The 104 Arogya Sahayavani call centre, assigned to receive calls to provide guidance on coronavirus, attracted 2,039 calls thus far. "In case people with recent travel history to China and other affected countries develop any symptoms, they are requested to call 104 or health authorities and provide all necessary details in order to take precautionary measures and are requested to be home isolated," reiterated the department.

However, no passenger screened by the department is yet to complete the 28-day observation period. Globally, close to 812 people have already succumbed to coronavirus, 811 in China alone and one in the Philippines, as more than 37,300 confirmed cases have been reported.