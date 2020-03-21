Coronavirus: Over 1k Booked for Lockdown Violations in Nagpur Coronavirus: Over 1k Booked for Lockdown Violations in Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 21 (PTI) A total of 908 people were held for loitering and another 148 for opening shops and other estbalishments on Saturday despite lockdown orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said.

DCP SB Shweta Khedkar said firms were asked to down shutters, and only establishments discharging essential services were allowed to remain open.

Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls, spas, clubs, amusement parks, and other such establishments have been closed and mass gatherings, functions, congregations prohibited in the city till March 31.

