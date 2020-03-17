Coronavirus: People Consume Cow Urine in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) A cow urine consumption programme was organised in north Kolkata on Monday out of the belief that it will protect people from the coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected.

A group of men organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed at the Jorasanko area and consumed cups of cow urine.

"We believe that consuming cow urine would further strengthen our immunity and protect us from the coronavirus," one of the organisers said.

The organisers vouched for its "miraculous" properties while offering cow urine to others.

The programme drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Congress, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained tightlipped.

"This is completely unscientific and absurd. When scientists across the world are working to fight this virus, such incidents are not only shameful but are also a crime. I would urge everyone not to fall into such a trap," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Congress's chief whip in the state Assembly Manoj Chakraborty slammed the "saffron camp" and said "it is due to their obsession with cow that such superstitions have spread in the society".

Meanwhile in Hoogly's Arambagh area, cow urine and cow dung were sold to "cure" the coronavirus.

The local police said they were looking into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)