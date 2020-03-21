Coronavirus: Srikalahasteeswara, Lord Balaji Temples Closed for Visitors

Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered all major temples in the state to shutter till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat.The state endowments department has issued orders in this regard to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Accordingly, the temple authorities at Srikalahasteeswara temple have closed its doors, stopping the entry of the devotees into the premises. However, temple priests will perform all pujas and other services as usual. Only the devotees are not allowed.Also, public prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala have been stopped from 12 noon on Friday for one week as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus spread.In the past, the temple was closed for devotees for two days in 1892. Now the temple is being closed for devotees for one week. However, all the temple rituals, regular pujas will be performed as usual. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)