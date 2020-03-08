Coronavirus : Telangana Govt Increase Surveillance, Control

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government has tightened the surveillance and control measures as per the national guidelines, said Dr Srinivas, Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana."Till now a total of 31,763 passengers have been screened at RGI Airport by health desk including 4656 persons who were screened today. Out of it, 19 members were found symptomatic," said Srinivas. "They have been kept at the isolation ward in the state-run hospital. In 19 suspected Coronavirus cases five have been tested negative while the rest of the results are awaited," he added. Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34. (ANI)

