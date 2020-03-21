Coronavirus: UP Govt Gives Medical Special Secy Post to 2 Officers

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has given additional charge of post of special secretary medical, health and family welfare to two IAS officers amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi and Rajesh Kumar Tyagi have been given the responsibility.

While Rizvi is special secretary in agriculture production commissioner's branch, Tyagi is special secretary in the commercial tax department, the statement said.

