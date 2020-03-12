Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Schools to Remain Closed Till March 31

Dehradun, Mar 12 (PTI) All schools in Uttarakhand have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, according to an order issued on Thursday.

However, schools where board examinations are underway will remain open till the exams conclude, according to the order.

Pre-primary, primary, upper primary and high schools up to the Intermediate level will remain closed till March 31, School Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said in the order.

The decision has been taken as a safety measure in view of the coronavirus threat, it said. PTI ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)