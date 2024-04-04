VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 4: Madhur Iron & Steel Ltd, strategically located in Bhilai, has successfully concluded its private placement funding round, raising 10.85 crores. The round saw significant participation from esteemed investors, including Ankit Mittal, Planify Capital, Rajkot-based VPK Global Ventures Fund, and Persistent Growth Fund.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of CFC vs JFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Led by Jayant Aggarwal and his younger brother Umang Aggarwal, Madhur Iron & Steel is renowned for its advanced manufacturing technologies, stringent quality assurance measures, and commitment to environmental sustainability, delivering Indian and International grade Angles, Rods, Flats, and Channels, including British and American standards. The company's dedication to excellence has positioned it as a leader in the industry, catering to the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele like PowerGrid, Zetwork, Kalpatru Power, and Indian Railways.

The successful completion of the pre-IPO funding round underscores the confidence in Madhur Iron & Steel's business model and growth prospects. This strategic infusion of capital will fuel the company's expansion initiatives, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen its market presence. Madhur Iron and Steel is eyeing to hit the capital markets to launch its IPO later in the year.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

CEO Jayant Aggarwal expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from investors, stating, "We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment, which reaffirms our position as a key player in the industry and propels us towards our ambitious growth objectives."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)