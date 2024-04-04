PNN

New Delhi [India], April 4: Ultra Facility Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of facility management services, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Facility Management Award, recognizing our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

This esteemed accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional services that exceed client expectations. We take immense pride in this achievement, which solidifies our position as a frontrunner in the facility management space.

"Receiving the Best Facility Management Award is a humbling and gratifying experience," said Chandrakant Dubey, Founder and CEO of Ultra Facility Pvt Ltd. "This recognition not only validates our efforts but also serves as a motivating force to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in our industry."

With an MBA in marketing and a BTech in Mechanical Engineering, Chandrakant Dubey has combined his entrepreneurial mindset and industry expertise to establish Ultra Facility Pvt Ltd as a trailblazer in the field. His innovative approach, coupled with a deep understanding of client needs, has driven the company's success and propelled it to new heights.

Ultra Facility Pvt Ltd's journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation, seamless service delivery, and a commitment to creating value for clients. From establishing robust sales strategies to overcoming customer objections and closing deals, the company has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and excel in a competitive market.

"This award is a testament to the unwavering trust and partnership we have built with our valued clients," Dubeyadded. "We wouldn't have achieved this honor without their support and belief in our services. We look forward to continuing our journey together and achieving even greater success in the future."

Ultra Facility Pvt Ltd's recognition as the Best Facility Management Award serves as a milestone in the company's ongoing quest for excellence. As the industry continues to evolve, the company remains dedicated to embracing cutting-edge technologies, fostering a culture of innovation, and delivering unparalleled service to its clients across India.

