Councillor Tahir Hussain Booked Under UAPA in Connection with Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has slapped additional charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against municipal councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi, sources said.Hussain was arrested by the police in connection with the violence that broke out on February 23-24 in parts of northeast Delhi in which at least 54 people lost their lives.The Special Cell had registered a separate case in connection with the violence.Hussain has also been named as an accused in the FIR lodged in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.Tahir Hussain is in judicial custody. (ANI)

